Barcelona are currently at the second position in the La Liga 2024-25 points table with 57 points after 26 matches and have played two matches less than League leaders Real Madrid who have 60 points from 28 matches. With just more than ten games remaining for the teams in La Liga and the league nearing the business end, every result from here on will decide the fate of the title. Currently, Barcelona have the situation under control and they will look to not let the advantage go when they take on the third-placed Atletico Madrid next in the La Liga 2024-25 clash. Atletico are coming out of a crushing defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League and will look to turn around their fate while taking on Barcelona. Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Los Blancos Regain Top Spot in League Standings.

Barcelona also has displayed a solid performance in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 against Benfica to set a quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund. Lamina Yamal, the teenage sensation of Barcelona produced another gun performance and scored a stunning goal to better the chances of Blaugrana. Ahead of entering a crucial La Liga 2024-25 clash against Atletico Madrid, Lamine Yamal's presence becomes crucial. Fans eager to know whether Lamine Yamal will feature in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Barcelona fans will be happy to know that Lamine Yamal is fit and is very much a sure starter in Barcelona's playing XI against Atletico Madrid. Yamal was spotted training and featuring in the rondos of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick in the last training session ahead of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match which shows that he is fit and fine and in the plans of the coach to start the game. Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends Tickets: How To Buy Tickets for El Clasico Match in India?

Yamal has lately offered a new dimension to the Barcelona offence. With the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo drifting to the left, it has created a left sided overload for Barcelon and opened up the right side to Yamal with a very few defenders covering the side. A simple switch can open things up for him as he can cut back as well. Lamal has scored 5 goals and provided 11 assists so far in La Liga 2024-25.

