Treble-winners, Manchester City have looked at ease in the pre-season campaign so far. Wins over Yokohama F Marinos and Bayern Munich have showcased Pep Guardiola’s side are at ease in terms of both fitness and their match sharpness. Despite winning everything at the club, the Spanish gaffer will now look to establish a reign here unlike ever seen before. Next up for them is a game against Atletico Madrid where in they will look to build momentum ahead of the Community Shield clash at the weekend against Arsenal. Opponents Atletico Madrid finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last term and are in need of improvement. Atletico Madrid versus Manchester City starts at 4:30 pm IST. Nathan Ake Signs New Four-Year Contract Extension At Manchester City, Dutch Defender to Stay at the Premier League Club Until 2027.

Kevin de Bruyne is fit again and will be part of the Manchester City side to face Atletico Madrid. The Belgian playmaker is likely to start on the bench. Mateo Kovacic has done well at his new club so far and he will once again pair up with Rodri and Bernardo Silva in midfield. Erling Haaland leads the attack alongside Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

Jose Maria Gimenez and Nahuel Molina are long-term absentees for Atletico Madrid and the duo will be missed. Santiago Mourino and Caglar Soyuncu will start in defence with Axel Witsel moving to the midfield. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke make up the midfield engine while Antoine Griezmann shoulders the attacking responsibility.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Atletico Madrid will take on Manchester City in a pre-season friendly match on July 30. The game will begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. UEFA Bans Juventus from Conference League 2023–24 for Violating Financial Fair Play Rules.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, the good news for fans in India is that they can watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Atletico Madrid will make themselves compact in this game but Manchester City should secure a win by a solitary goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).