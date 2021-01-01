So the year 2020 has come to an end and now it’s the time to look back to the past and have a glance at the highest scorers of the previous year. In the Premier League, we have the Egyptian king Mohamed Salah who is the highest scorer in 2020. Now that's quite an achievement! Needless to say that the Reds were so happy that they flaunted the record on social media and congratulated him for the feat. The Liverpool striker netted 23 goals whereas Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes scored a total of 18 goals. Heung-min Son from Tottenham and Jamie Vardy both score 17 goals and are placed on number three and four respectively. Mohamed Salah Surpasses Steven Gerrard to Become Liverpool’s All-Time Leading Goalscorer in UEFA Champions League.

Salah has been in the news for his recent interview where he said that he was disappointed with Jurgen Klopp's decision of not giving him the armband during the Champions League game. In the same interview, he did not rule out the rumours quitting Liverpool. For a while now, he has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona. Salah was asked about the same to which he said that nobody would know what would happen in future. Now let's have a look at the records shared by Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp addressed these rumours of Salah quitting Liverpool to which he said that why would somebody want to quit the team. This statement has rested all the rumours for now at least.

