Barcelona will aim or a third consecutive league win when they play Valencia in their next La Liga 2020-21 match. Barcelona vs Valencia match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Camp Nou on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). Barcelona beat Levanta and Real Sociedad in their last two matches, which have taken them to fifth in the league points table. A win over Valencia, who haven’t won any of their last four La Liga matches, will put Barcelona back in UEFA Champions League berths. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for BAR vs VAL match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Can’t Compete if PSG Come Calling for Argentina Star, Admits Presidential Candidate Augusti Benedito.

Valencia are without striker Kevin Gremiro and goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen due to injuries while defender Toni Lato has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation. Barcelona also have a long list of injuries with Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Ousmane Dembele all on the treatment table for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy side.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jose Gaya (VAL), Daniel Wass (VAL) and Jordi Alba (BAR) will be selected as the three defenders for this Dream11 team.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Carlos Soler (VAL), Goncalo Guedes (VAL) Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Pedri (BAR) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Maximiliano Gomez (VAL) will play as the three forwards.

Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jose Gaya (VAL), Daniel Wass (VAL) and Jordi Alba (BAR), Carlos Soler (VAL), Goncalo Guedes (VAL) Frenkie de Jong (BAR) and Pedri (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Maximiliano Gomez (VAL).

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be appointed the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Pedri Gonzalez (BAR) can be made the vice-captain of this side for the Barcelona vs Valencia match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).