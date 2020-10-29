Lionel Messi led Barcelona to a stunning 2-0 win over Juventus last night at the Allianz Training Center. During the dying minutes of the match, Lionel Messi converted a penalty into a goal and took the team to 2-0. After the win, Barcelona poked fun at Juventus and labelled Lionel Messi as the GOAT. The two teams got into a Twitter war over the same. Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Champions League 2020-21 tie after he was tested positive with COVID-19 for the third time. The official account of Barcelona took to social media and tagged Juventus with a tweet. "We are glad you were able to see the Goat on your pitch, @juventusfcen," read the tweet. Lionel Messi Takes Barcelona to 2-0 Win Against Juventus in Champions League 2020-21, Scores Most Number of Goals in Group Stage.

Barcelona used an emoticon with a GOAT sign. Little did they know that Juventus would have a befitting reply to the same. The official account of Bianconeri responded to the tweet and wrote, "You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou." The team also used a couple of emoticons with a magnifying glass and the book. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by the two teams below:

You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

Ousmane Dembele was the first one who scored a goal at the 14th minute of the match. Lionel Messi converted a penalty into a goal and thus put the team on 0-2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).