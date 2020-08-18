The 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final has come as a reality check for Barcelona as they have called for early elections to determine a new club president. The elections which were initially scheduled for the summer of 2021 will be held in March next year, meaning that the Catalan team will have a new man in charge going into the 2021-22 season. Barcelona Sack Coach Quique Setien After Champions League Defeat by Bayern Munich.

Current president Josep Maria Bartomeu’s term is coming to an end as he will not be eligible to stand in the re-election due to clubs rule on the position. The 57-year-old started his role at the top if Barcelona hierarchy in 2014 following the resignation of Sandro Rossell. Ronald Koeman To Replace Quique Setien As Next Manager of Barcelona.

In an official statement, Barcelona said ‘The FC Barcelona Board of Directors, assuming its responsibility for the sporting situation that the club are experiencing, have agreed that the date for the next presidential elections will be the first matchday past March 15, 2021. The formal announcement of the elections will take place at the end of January 2021, in accordance with the provisions of article 43.1 of the Club Statutes’

❗️ LATEST NEWS | The FC Barcelona Board of Directors call presidential elections for first matchday after March 15, 2021. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2020

In their release, Barcelona also added that an immediate election is not feasible as the new footballing season begins on September 12 and the coronavirus pandemic has also affected the club both economically and socially. The club also added that with elections scheduled for next year, the current board will assume full responsibility regarding the 2020-21 financial year.

Josep Bartomeu can nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to him and share similar ideas for the elections. Another promising candidate is Victor Font while former Barcelona president Joan Laporta is also considering to be in the running for this position.

