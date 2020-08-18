Ronald Koeman could be the face to replace Quique Setien who was sacked just after Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona by 8-2 in the Champions League 2019-20. As per the reports, the Dutchman has agreed to join the Catalan Giants but the Catalan Giants would want to have to pay compensation to get him out of his current job. The announcement about the same would be made shortly. Ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was one of the strong contenders for the job and was a preferred choice of Ramon Planes. The two had worked together at Espanyol. Barcelona Sack Coach Quique Setien After Champions League Defeat by Bayern Munich.

A Barcelona statement after Setien's dismissal read that this was a part of the plan for the reconstruction of the team. Setien was sacked after his meeting with the sporting director Eric Abidal. "This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days," said the release. Things have been unwell at Barcelona for quite a long time now.

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça - official statement on this week. Here we go! 🤝🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

Things have already been quite unwell with Barcelona for a long time now. Even Lionel Messi has been unhappy with the way things are going on in the team. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly said that he will be leaving the team in 2021. Catalan Giants faced a humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich and this has led to a lot of structural changes in the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).