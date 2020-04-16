Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Makes a Big Revelation About Lionel Messi’s Exit From the Club

Quique Setien (3L), talks with Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (2L) during a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City training ground (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a while now, rumours have been rife that Lionel Messi might break his stint with Barcelona with the ongoing mess at the club. The shaky management at the Catalan Giants has urged the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to take such a drastic step. Now, Barcelona current manager Quique Setien has a big update about Messi’s exit from the Catalan Giants. While speaking to a Spanish broadcaster named TV3 Setien said that these are normal things at big clubs, but any of this will not disturb Messi and he will continue to stay at Barcelona. Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Barcelona to Sack Junior Firpo, Argentine's Six New Demands Revealed!

Lionel Messi’s stint with the club with getting over this summer and the sis-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked to different clubs including Inter Milan, Juventus, Manchester City and a couple of others “These are normal things at big clubs. Perhaps the sad thing is that these crises are transmitted to the media. It would be better to work in a quieter environment but things are like that,” he said about the ongoing environment at the club. While speaking about Messi, the current manager said that he is sure that he will finish his career at Camp Nou. “I don't think what has happened has made a player like Messi rethink whether or not to [stay with] the club. I am sure he will finish his career at Camp Nou,” explained Setien.

Messi had earlier rubbished the new piece in which he was linked to Inter Milan. As per reports surfacing online, the Argentine has made six demands where he has urged the Catalan Giants to make six new signings for the club.