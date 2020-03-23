Barcelona Players Accept Wage Cut As Club's Revenue Takes a Hit Amid Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic football has come to a standstill as various competitions around the world have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. As a result of this, several football clubs have taken a huge hit in terms of the revenue generated and one of those teams is Barcelona. To tackle this issue, the Catalan club held a meeting with the four captains to discuss pay cuts and as per reports, the players have agreed to this. Barcelona Mulls Slashing Players’ Salaries Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

According to reports from various news outlets from Spain, Barcelona players have accepted to reduce their salaries amid the current coronavirus outbreak. ‘It is understood that the conversations with the squad are at an early stage, but there is a clear willingness among both sides to come to an agreement,’ AS reported.

However, a concluding deal is not yet finalized between the two parties and it will be discussed further on when the remainder of the 2019-20 season resumes and under what conditions. Barcelona are reportedly expected to lose around €60 million in revenue due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The current La Liga season is suspended until further notice but President Javier Tebas believes that the league might restart mid-May, but there is no guarantee as Spain is currently in lockdown. The Champions Leagues is also on hold but the final is expected to take place on June 27, 2020.