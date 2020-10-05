Memphis Depay has agreed personal terms with Barcelona and could join the Catalan giants in the final hours of the transfer deadline day on Monday. Depay has already played under Ronald Koeman in the Netherlands national team and can settle well at Camp Nou with the manager eager to reunite with the forward. He has already agreed personal terms with the Spanish club and could leave Lyon in the final hours of D-Day. Barcelona are in dire need for a new forward after selling Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid. Diogo Dalot Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Defender Join AC Milan on Season-Long Loan.

According to Lyon Sporting director, Depay has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona and can leave if the La Liga clubs pay the appropriate transfer fee. Lyon had demanded 27 million Euros for the Dutch international ever since he has been linked with Barcelona. "Memphis? He is in his last year of contract. He agreed with Barca. Maybe he will leave tomorrow, but nothing is certain," Juninho told Telefoot on Sunday. “He's most likely to leave, but if he stays I hope he will help us win the matches."

Depay, 26, played an important role in Lyon’s run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season and would somewhat resolve the attacking issues at Barcelona. His arrival at Camp Nou, however, hinges on the departure of Ousmane Dembele, who has been linked with Manchester United. Barcelona had already rejected United’s attempt to take the Frenchman on loan and instead asked them to buy the player permanently.

Manchester United see Dembele as an alternative option to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who has been the club’s priority all summer. But with Dortmund refusing to sell the Englishman for anything below 120 million Euros, United have turned their eyes on Dembele and want to take the 23-year-old on loan.

Barcelona have, however, refused to send Dembele on loan and are only ready for a permanent move which will make way for Depay’s arrival at the club. Depay, 26, arrived at Lyon from Manchester United in 2017 and has scored 58 goals in 143 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

