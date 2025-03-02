Mumbai, March 2: Three goals in seven minutes paved the way for Bayer Leverkusen's 4-1 victory over third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the 24th round of Bundesliga on Saturday, as Leverkusen continued to mount pressure on top-ranked Bayern Munich. Xabi Alonso's side dictated the tempo from the kick-off and gradually took control. Granit Xhaka organized much of Leverkusen's play, and it was his vision that led to the opening goal in the 26th minute. Spotting a gap in Frankfurt's defense, he slipped the ball through to Nathan Tella, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and into the bottom left-hand corner. Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi Score As Borussia Dortmund Beat St Pauli 2–0 for Back-to-Back Wins in Bundesliga 2024–25.

The visitor doubled its lead just three minutes later when Nordi Mukiele pounced on a poor clearance from a corner and slotted home from close range. Leverkusen continued to pile on the pressure and Patrick Schick soon made it 3-0 when another pinpoint pass from Xhaka found Alejandro Grimaldo, whose cross was met by the Czech striker in the 33rd minute.

Then Frankfurt found a way back as Hugo Ekitike beat goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to pull a goal back for the host on 37 minutes. Frankfurt continued to press after the break and Elye Wahi tested Hradecky in the 50th minute, but Leverkusen sealed the game on the hour mark with Aleix Garcia's shot finding the bottom corner. With the win, Leverkusen is now eight points adrift of Bayern Munich. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Extends Lead to 11 Points After 3–1 Comeback Win Against Stuttgart.

"The game went well, but the attitude was just as important. For me, it was almost perfect. Consistency is the key, and this match gives us a great feeling for the challenges ahead. The entire squad is ready for the decisive phase of the season," said Alonso.

Elsewhere, Mainz climbed into the top four with a 2-1 comeback win at Leipzig. Wolfsburg ran out a 2-1 winner over struggling Werder Bremen, who suffered its fourth successive league defeat. Robin Hack's brace led Borussia Monchengladbach to a 3-0 win over Heidenheim. Borussia Dortmund made it two wins in a row after beating St. Pauli 2-0, while relegation-threatened Bochum lost 1-0 to Hoffenheim.

