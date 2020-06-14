Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Bayern Munich 2-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20 Result: Leon Goretzka's Late Strike Takes Bavarians a Step Closer to League Title

Football AFP| Jun 14, 2020 09:31 AM IST
A+
A-
Bayern Munich 2-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019-20 Result: Leon Goretzka's Late Strike Takes Bavarians a Step Closer to League Title
Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach (Photo Credits: AFP)

Berlin, June 14: Bayern Munich moved to within just one win of an eighth straight Bundesliga title as a late Leon Goretzka goal sealed a 2-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee put Bayern ahead before Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled for Gladbach, but Goretzka netted his third goal in five league games with four minutes remaining.

Even without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, Bayern earned their 13th straight win in all competitions to re-establish their seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table with three matches left.

Victory at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as German champions for the 30th time in Hansi Flick's first season in charge.

"I'm happy that the team got the job done with some hard work -- those were three important, 'big' points," said Flick.

Second-placed Dortmund had earlier trimmed Bayern's lead to four points when Erling Braut Haaland's last-gasp header grabbed a dramatic 1-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Bayern had to dig deep again, having also laboured to victory by the same margin in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gladbach made a fast start but were denied an early lead as Jonas Hofmann's strike was ruled out for offside.

But visiting goalkeeper Yann Sommer gifted Bayern a 26th-minute advantage when his dreadful pass across the edge of his area was met by the 19-year-old Zirkzee, who coolly found the net to score his fourth Bundesliga goal from just eight appearances.

Gladbach deservedly drew level though when Pavard turned Patrick Herrmann's cross into his own net eight minutes before the break.

Both sides had second-half chances, but Goretzka settled matters when he turned home Pavard's low cross.

- Haaland strikes on return -

Earlier, Dortmund were heading towards a frustrating draw at relegation-threatened Fortuna when Haaland headed home centre-back Manuel Akanji's cross in the 95th minute.

"It's a bit of a lucky thing that we were able to walk away with the win today," admitted Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki.

With time almost up, Haaland, who returned from injury as a second-half substitute, flicked a header into the bottom corner for his 14th goal in 15 games since joining Dortmund from Salzburg in January.

Dortmund had endured a nervous final 10 minutes as Duesseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski twice hit the post and fired wide before Haaland struck.

Haaland's goal, coupled with Bayern's win, ensured Dortmund qualified for next season's Champions League group stage.

Duesseldorf, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, are now only ahead of second-bottom Werder Bremen on goal difference following their 5-1 thumping of Paderborn.

- Lifeline for Bremen -

Bremen, who have spent more seasons in the Bundesliga than any other club, responded to back-to-back home defeats with an emphatic away victory in pouring rain as Davy Klaassen netted either side of a goal by Japanese forward Yuya Osako in the first half.

Maximilian Eggestein made it four with only an hour gone, after Bremen forward Milot Rashica also had a penalty saved, before Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a consolation for rock-bottom Paderborn.

Bremen substitute Niclas Fuellkrug capped a fairytale return from a serious knee injury when he slotted home the fifth goal late on.

Paderborn are now mathematically certain to finish in the bottom three.

Ten-man Hertha Berlin suffered a 4-1 thrashing at home by Eintracht Frankfurt after defender Dedryck Boyata was sent off on the stroke of half-time for bringing down Bas Dost.

Krzysztof Piatek gave Hertha an early lead, but Frankfurt roared back with a goal from Dost, two from Portuguese forward Andre Silva and one for French defender Evan N'Dicka.

Freiburg came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg in a game which saw the hosts' striker Wout Weghorst have two goals disallowed by VAR.

Union Berlin pulled away from the relegation places with their first victory since February, winning 2-1 at Cologne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Allianz Arena Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2019-20 Joshua Zirkzee Leon Goretzka
You might also like
Dusseldorf 0–1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video)
Football

Dusseldorf 0–1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Result: Erling Haaland Comes off the Bench to Score 96th-Minute Winner (Watch Video)
DUS vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match
Football

DUS vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match
Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DUS vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get BAY vs MOB Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Erling Haaland, Marco Reus Return to Borussia Dortmund Training, Norwegian Likely to Feature Against Dusseldorf
Football

Erling Haaland, Marco Reus Return to Borussia Dortmund Training, Norwegian Likely to Feature Against Dusseldorf
Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs HER Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs HER Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEV vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Football

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get LEV vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?
Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund Fined for Breaking Coronavirus Lockdown Rules to Get Haircuts
Football

Jadon Sancho, Manuel Akanji of Borussia Dortmund Fined for Breaking Coronavirus Lockdown Rules to Get Haircuts
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement