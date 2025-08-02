Bayern Munich will be in action for the first time since their quarter-final exit at the hands of PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup when they take on Lyon this evening. The German giants are the defending Bundesliga champions and this season Vincent Kompany and co will look to not only defend their domestic crown but extend their success on the continental stage. Opponents Lyon finished sixth in the Ligue 1 last term and this is an important campaign for them. They have been in good form on the preseason tour and will be confident of a fine showing here. Son Heung-Min Announces Tottenham Hotspur Exit After 10 Years at Spurs.

Luis Diaz is the big name signing for Bayern Munich and the former Liverpool wingers could prove to be a key player for them. Harry Kane will be the target man in the final third with Serge Gnabry completing the front three. Michael Olise would be used as a playmaker here and he can switch to the flanks as and when needed. Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies will continue to miss out for Bayern Munich.

Lyon have Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah ruled out of this clash due to fitness issues. Malick Fofana has been ruled with a move away from the club but nothing has been finalised yet and he will start up top. Providing him support in the final third would be Alejandro Rodriguez. Veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic will look to gain control of the match in the central areas.

Bayern Munich vs Lyon Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Lyon Date Saturday, August 02 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Arena, München, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details BayernTV+ (Live Streaming)

When Is Bayern Munich vs Lyon, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will cross swords with Lyon in a pre-season club friendly on Saturday, August 02. The Bayern Munich vs Lyon pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Allianz Arena, München, Germany, and has started at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Lionel Messi Confirmed For India Tour in December on THIS DATE, Star Argentina Footballer Set to Play 7-A-Side Cricket in Wankhede Stadium With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Report.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Lyon, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Bayern Munich's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Bayern Munich vs Lyon pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Bayern Munich vs Lyon live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Bayern Munich vs Lyon, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Bayern Munich vs Lyon pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on BayernTV+. Users can watch Bayern Munich vs Lyon club friendly on the BayernTV+ app and website for online streaming. It will be a quality game of football with Bayern Munich claiming a 2-1 win.

