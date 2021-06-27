Belgium (BEL) and Portugal (POR) face each other in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2020 European Championships. The BEL vs POR clash will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on June 27, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both sides will be aiming to advance to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 15 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Belgium advanced to the knockout stages after winning all three of their group games and finishing as the group winners and will be aiming to keep their perfect record going. Meanwhile, Portugal made it into the last 16 by finishing third in their group, and are in a similar position when they won the competition back in 2016. Both sides are among the favourites to lift the title and will be aiming for the goal.

Belgium vs Portugal, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (BEL) must be your keeper.

Belgium vs Portugal, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Guerreiro (POR), Nelson Semedo (POR), Thomas Meunier (BEL) can be the defenders in your team.

Belgium vs Portugal, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kevin de Bruyne (BEL), Youri Tielemens (BEL), Bernardo Silva (POR), Renato Sanchez (POR) can be picked in the midfield.

Belgium vs Portugal, Euro 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (POR), Joao Felix (POR), Romelu Lukaku (BEL) can be the forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) can be named as the captain of your BEL vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kevin de Bruyne (BEL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

