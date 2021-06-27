Following the conclusion of the group phase, Euro 2020 has entered into the knockout stages with teams competing in the round of 16. Italy and Denmark secured their places in the quarter-finals last night and today any one of the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belgium and Portugal will be aiming to join them in the next stage. Meanwhile, we bring you Euro 2020 Day 15 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. Euro 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures: Teams, Draws, Timings and Everything To Know.

The first set of fixtures in Euro 2020 Round of 16 saw Denmark and Italy secure their passage in the quarter-finals, Denmark brushed aside a disjointed Wales side as the 1992 champions emerged as 4-0 winners, Meanwhile, Italy were held back by Austria in regular time but goals in extra-time saw the Azzurri advance to the next round. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

Euro 2020 Day 15 Schedule With Match Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 27, 2021 Czech Republic vs Netherlands 09:30 pm Budapest 2 June 28, 2021 Belgium vs Portugal 12:30 am Seville

Euro 2020 Upcoming Fixtures

The Day 3 of the Round of 16 phase of Euro 2020 will see three-time champions Spain in action as they continue their bid for a record title against Croatia. Meanwhile, 2018 World Champions, France will be aiming to advance to the next round as they take on Switzerland in Bucharest.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).