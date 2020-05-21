Bengaluru FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat and Owner Parth Jindal, Share Contrasting Opinions On '3+1' Foreigners Rule in ISL

Carles Cuadrat and Parth Jindal (Photo Credits: IANS, Twitter/Parth Jindal)

The new ‘3+1’ foreign player rule is one of the topics subjected to a lot of debate in Indian football as some see it as an opportunity to develop more homegrown players while other’s think it will affect the team’s performance and overall quality. The difference of opinion could also be seen in the Bengaluru FC camp and owner Parth Jindal welcomed the rule while Coach Carles Cuadrat believes that it will put a lot of pressure on the Indian players. I-League to Implement New Foreign Players Rule From 2020–21 Season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), have recommended the implementation of the new foreign player rule from the 2020-21 season in I-League with ISL expected to follow suit from the 2021-22 season onwards. Most of the footballing leagues in Asia have adopted the rule with Indian being the latest country to implement it. Croatia Manager Zlatko Dalic Believes Foreign Players in Indian Leagues Should Be Reduced to Help National Team’s Progress.

Carles Cuadrat, who led Bengaluru FC to the ISL title in 2019, during an Instagram live session with Chennai City FC (CCFC) coach Akbar Nawas, expressed that reducing foreign players in the league should be a step by step process, implemented over a number of years.

‘If we reduce the foreigner quota, we will be putting a lot of pressure on the Indian players (to dish out quality football). They might be talented but they aren’t ready yet to handle so much pressure. For example, my 19-year-old midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam will feel a lot more comfortable when he is surrounded by Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Juanan.’ Cuadrat said.

‘The difference between Indians and foreigners is huge. When we play a possession-based game in training, the Indians, particularly the reserves, keep losing the ball. This is because they still need to improve their basics’ he added.

On the other hand, BFC owner Parth Jindal shared different views as he took to Twitter and welcomed the new rule. ‘As a club, Bengaluru FC completely supports the 3 plus 1 foreigner rule that is being introduced in Indian football across both the I-League and the Indian Super League. This is what is the AFC rule, so why should we be any different? (It gives) more opportunities to develop Indians.’ He wrote.

Recently, Croatia national team manager Zlatko Dalic during a chat with Kiren Rijiju, Indian Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, said that the number of foreign players in country football leagues should be reduced as it will help the growth of the national team.