Bengaluru FC would be one of the teams raring to prove a point or two when Indian Super League 2021-22 season starts. The former champions finished seventh last season and this time, a better performance is expected from the Blues. The last ISL season was truly a terrible one for Sunil Chhetri's side. They sacked head coach Carles Cuadrat mid-season following a string of poor performances and Nausad Moosa was given interim charge of the team. Despite the change in personnel, all the Blues could manage was 22 points from 20 games. This time, they would aim to challenge for the title once again under new manager Marco Pezzaiuoli. Chennaiyin FC Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Marina Machans

Skipper Sunil Chhetri would once again be a crucial player in their ranks with their defensive star being goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. New signings such as Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa and Alan Costa are likely to make a difference as they would aim to quickly settle down and win matches early on in the competition. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for

Take a look at their schedule below:

Date Match Time Venue November 20, 2021, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim November 24, 2021, Wednesday Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium November 28, 2021, Sunday Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 4, 2021, Saturday Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City 9:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 8, 2021, Wednesday Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 11, 2021, Saturday FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC 9:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 16, 2021, Thursday Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 20, 2021, Monday Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim December 30, 2021, Thursday Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Tilak Maidan Stadium January 4, 2022, Tuesday SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 pm IST Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Bengaluru FC begin their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Northeast United at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 20. They would go toe-to-toe with champions Mumbai City on December 4 at the same venue. Chhetri's side end their first round of fixtures with a clash against SC East Bengal in Bambolim.

