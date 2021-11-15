Bengaluru FC would be one of the teams raring to prove a point or two when Indian Super League 2021-22 season starts. The former champions finished seventh last season and this time, a better performance is expected from the Blues. The last ISL season was truly a terrible one for Sunil Chhetri's side. They sacked head coach Carles Cuadrat mid-season following a string of poor performances and Nausad Moosa was given interim charge of the team. Despite the change in personnel, all the Blues could manage was 22 points from 20 games. This time, they would aim to challenge for the title once again under new manager Marco Pezzaiuoli. Chennaiyin FC Schedule for ISL 2021-22: Check Out Timetable With Timings & Venue Details of Marina Machans
Skipper Sunil Chhetri would once again be a crucial player in their ranks with their defensive star being goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. New signings such as Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa and Alan Costa are likely to make a difference as they would aim to quickly settle down and win matches early on in the competition. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for
Take a look at their schedule below:
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Venue
|November 20, 2021, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|November 24, 2021, Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Tilak Maidan Stadium
|November 28, 2021, Sunday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 4, 2021, Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City
|9:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 8, 2021, Wednesday
|Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 11, 2021, Saturday
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|9:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 16, 2021, Thursday
|Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 20, 2021, Monday
|Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
|December 30, 2021, Thursday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Tilak Maidan Stadium
|January 4, 2022, Tuesday
|SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 pm IST
|Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Bengaluru FC begin their ISL 2021-22 campaign against Northeast United at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 20. They would go toe-to-toe with champions Mumbai City on December 4 at the same venue. Chhetri's side end their first round of fixtures with a clash against SC East Bengal in Bambolim.
