The Indian Super League, which is the premier domestic football competition in India, is set to kickoff in a few days time and the football fans all over the nation would once again swoon to the, 'Come on India, let's football!' mantra. Chennaiyin FC were champions of the competition in the second edition. However, they did not have a very fruitful campaign in the last season, where they finished eighth in the 11-team table, with only 20 points from 20 matches. This time though, they look determined to override the failures from the last season and put on an impressive display, challenging for the title which they have won twice so far. Indian Super League 2021-22: Amir Dervisevic, Alan Henrique Costa and Other Foreign Players to Watch Out for

Chennaiyin FC have chosen the young Anirudh Thapa as captain of the side and it would be very interesting to see how the team performs under the tutelage of new head coach Bozidar Bandovic. They have new additions in the form of Jobby Justin, Debjit Majumdar and Narayan Das amongst others while retaining Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.

Take a Look at Their Schedule Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennaiyin FC (@chennaiyinfc)

Aiming for a turnaround this season, Chennaiyin FC would first lock horns with Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United in their first two matches of the season. The more tough fixtures would come in December where they would go toe-to-toe with former champions ATK Mohun Bagan and also current title holders Mumbai City FC. The first round of their matches ends with a match against FC Goa on January 8. Their home matches would be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium while they play their away matches at the Athletic Stadium and PNJ Stadium.

