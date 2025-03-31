New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) booked their place in the semi-finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs after recording impressive wins in their respective Knockout fixtures.

The Blues put Mumbai City FC (MCFC) to the sword with a 5-0 victory before the Men of Steel produced a fine away performance to see off NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Shillong, according to ISL website.

Khalid Jamil's men will now take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semi-final while Bengaluru FC will face FC Goa.

Gerard Zaragoza's BFC turned on the style as they thumped defending ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC 5-0 at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in the first Knockout match.

It was the biggest margin of victory by any side in an ISL Playoffs game; in fact, it was just the second time a side has scored five or more goals in this phase of the competition with both these instances coming against Mumbai City FC (FC Goa's 5-1 win in 2018-19).

The triumph was also the first time Bengaluru FC have scored five goals in an ISL game; in fact, it's also the first time Mumbai City FC have conceded four or more goals under Petr Kratky in the ISL.

There were more records that were set on the night, albeit on an individual front for the Blues. Sunil Chhetri became the first player to score 10 goals against Mumbai City FC in the ISL and the only player to score 10+ goals against two opponents in the competition (also 10 vs Kerala Blasters FC); in fact, it was his 15th playoff appearance in the competition, only Manvir Singh has made more such appearances (17).

The Islanders qualified for the playoffs for the third season running but their exit from this phase of the competition before the semi-finals especially after a sixth-place finish completed a disappointing season for last season's ISL Cup winners.

Under Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC had also missed out on the League Shield by a whisker last season after facing defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final league match of the season last campaign. In comparison, Mumbai City FC's season appears pale in every metric.

The biggest difference has been upfront where Mumbai City FC managed 19 fewer goals than last season while also conceding 11 more goals. Jorge Pereyra Diaz who scored and assisted against his former team for Bengaluru FC was among the few key players that left the Islanders at the end of last season and their presence was felt by Kratky's men this season.

The Islanders who have won the League Shield and the ISL Cup twice since the turn of the decade would want to get back to competing for silverware soon, starting from next month's Super Cup.

Jamshedpur FC started as relative underdogs in the second Knockout match against NorthEast United FC who had done the double over them in emphatic style in the league season and who also enjoyed home advantage in the fixture but putting previous debacles against the Highlanders aside, Jamshedpur FC stepped onto the field with fresh resolve to turn the tables on their opponents and did just that after a gritty defensive display.

Jamshedpur FC made 52 clearances against NorthEast United FC, the most by any team in a single game in ISL history; they are, in fact, just the second team to make 50 clearances in an ISL game (50 - Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC on 9 March 2024).

Khalid Jamil opted for solidity over control allowing his side to relinquish possession in order to bring their strengths into play. Jamshedpur FC had just 30.9% possession on Sunday, the second lowest such aggregate by any side to win a game in the ongoing ISL season after Punjab FC (30.3% vs. Odisha FC on 20 September 2024).

Their strength on long throw-ins once again came into play and lifted them at a crucial juncture in the game. Stephen Eze's goal was Jamshedpur FC's fifth goal from throw-ins in the ongoing ISL season, the most by any side in a single season in the competition; in fact, it was their 19th goal from set-pieces this term, only Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scored more such goals in a single season in competition history (20* in 2024-25).

NorthEast United FC's exit put an end to a remarkable campaign for their Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie who finished with a record-breaking tally of 23 goals. The Moroccan had made the record of most goals in a single ISL season his own a while back and is highly likely to finish the campaign as the golden boot winner.

His tally of 23 goals in 25 games also makes it the most prolific season by an ISL player with a goal per game ratio of 0.92, beating the previous best record jointly held by Ferran Corominas (0.9 in 2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (0.9 in 2021-22).

Ajaraie scored 50% of his team's goals this season, highlighting his impact on the team that qualified for the playoffs for just the third time in their history. (ANI)

