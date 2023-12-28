Manchester City, back from their recent Club World Cup win started their Premier League campaign in style with a convincing 3-1 win at Goodison Park. But it took 53 minutes for the cityzens to break Everton's defence, who led 1-0 at the half. Star playmaker Bernardo Silva set up Phil Foden with a pass outside the box in the 53rd minute from which the England international scored a stunning long-range goal to level the score. This was Silva’s 37th assist in the Premier League equaling fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo’s feat. Ronaldo made 236 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester United. He scored 103 goals and provided 37 assists for the Red Devils. Everton 1–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2023–24: Cityzens Rallies for Win Against Toffees To Get EPL Campaign Back on Track.

Bernardo Silva reached the 37-assist mark in 215 games, becoming the joint second-highest Portuguese assist maker in the English top flight. Former Manchester United attacker Nani holds the record for most assists in the Premier League by a Portuguese player with 43 assists in 147 games. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City’s Turnaround Victory at Everton, Says ‘Massive Win for Us’.

Bernardo Silva Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Assists Record in Premier League

Bernardo Silva now has the same amount of Premier League assists as Cristiano Ronaldo (37) 🤯 UNREAL 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/0ekETVpgop — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 27, 2023

At the start of the 2023-24 season, the attacking midfielder signed a one-year extension which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026. The Portuguese star had many offers from Europe’s top clubs and even from Saudi Arabia. Playing in his fifth season with the Quadruple winners, Silva has scored 38 goals and provided 37 assists with 52 chances created in 215 games. The former AS Monaco star now has five goals and four assists for the Sky Blues in 16 league appearances in the Premier League 2023-24 season. As for Manchester City, the team stands fourth in the league with 37 points. The defending champions are five points behind league leaders Liverpool but have a game in hand.

