Brazil vs Venezuela Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Brazil have made an impressive start to the 2020 World Cup qualifier with wins in their opening two games of the campaign. Next up for them is a visit by the Venezuelans who have got off to the worst possible start with two defeats. Coaching the Brazilian national team is never an easy job and credit must be given to Tite who has been successful in winning the trust and federation alike. After the 2019 Copa America win, the Selecao were playing a poor brand of football which irked many. But the COVID break has helped the team regain their lost momentum. For Opponents Venezuela, a defeat at the hands of Brazil will make progress to the World Cup extremely difficult. Brazil versus Venezuela begins at 6:00 am IST. Neymar to Travel for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Despite Groin Injury.

Brazil head into the game with Neymar and Casemiro missing which is a huge blow for the national team. Neymar, second in the all-time scoring list for Brazil, has a groin injury while Casemiro is in quarantine after a positive corona test. But their some positive news too with Alisson and Gabriel Jesus returning to the squad and certain to be part of the playing eleven. Douglas Luiz in midfield has impressed since his inclusion and should start alongside Renan Lodi. Richarlison looks set to take Neymar’s place on the wings.

Salomon Rondon, the key striker for Venezuela returns to the squad after missing their previous game owing to travel restriction. Yangel Herrera is suspended which gives coach Jose Peseiro some thinking to do in his midfield selection. Adalberto Penaranda and Sergio Cordova do not feature for the visitors owing to quarantine measures. Romulo Otero will be tasked to create the chances from midfield and Brazil will do well not to afford him much space.

When Is Brazil vs Venezuela 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Brazil vs Venezuela, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on November 14 (Saturday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Cíiero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium stadium in Sao Paolo. The game is set to start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Venezuela 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Venezuela match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Brazil vs Venezuela 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Brazil vs Venezuela match online. But can always follow the match on social media handles of both teams and can also catch updates from the match on social media. Brazil has a quality side despite some big names missing and they should be able to secure the three points easily.

