Manchester United has been fairly good with their form in recent times. Later tonight the Red Devils will take on Roma in the second leg of the Europa League 2021 at the Stadio Olimpico. Ahead of the game, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes took to social media and looked quite confident of winning the second leg of the fixture. The Portugal star posted a picture of himself on social media and wrote, "We got a great result last week but this isn’t finished yet! We’re going to Rome to win the game." ROM vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for AS Roma vs Manchester United Football Match.

The first leg of the game was held on April 30, 2021, at Old Trafford. Manchester United had won the first leg of the game 6-2. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both scored a brace each. Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood also chipped in with a goal each. Cut to present, Bruno Fernandes looks quite confident of a win here.

Now, let's have a look at the picture posted by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes:

We got a great result last week but this isn’t finished yet! We’re going to Rome to win the game. 💪 pic.twitter.com/iUi2kYgLBl — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) May 5, 2021

Manchester United is quite impressed with young talent Anthony Elanga. "He is impressing everyone because he is a really nice kid," he said during the pre-match presser. He further said that. Anthony needs to focus on what he has to do and then can have a good future with the Red Devils.

