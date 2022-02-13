Manchester City may have been running away with the league title but Liverpool will fight till the very end to challenge Pep Guardiola's men. The Reds make a trip to Turf Moor to take on relegation-threatened Burnley. A five-game winning run in all competition speaks about the form Liverpool are currently in and with some key players back from the AFCON, Liverpool are in a strong position ahead of the business end of the tournament. Opponents Burnley are rock bottom in the points table and must reverse their dwindling fortunes soon if they are to stay in English football’s premier tier. Burnley versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. Premier League Table 2021/22 Latest Update: Raheem Sterling’s Hat-Trick Moves Manchester City Nine Clear as Manchester United Again Let Lead Slip

Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra are ruled out for Burnley with fitness issues. Nick Pope in goal should expect a busy day at work with Liverpool boasting one of the best attacks in the nation. Ashley Westwood and Josh Brownhill in midfield have the primary role of protecting the back four. Jay Rodriguez scored a brilliant goal to earn a point for his team against Manchester United and he will be full of confidence ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho is the preferred central midfield partnership of the Reds and will be in action against Burnley. Mo Salah returns to the starting eleven for the visitors after recently returning from the AFCON. Sadio Mane is another returnee from Africa but is not quite ready to start for the Reds. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz should continue to create chances from the wings.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley. The football game will be held on February 13, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Burnley vs Liverpool live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Liverpool match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Burnley played with confidence against Manchester United but Liverpool are on a different level than the Red Devils. Expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to ease.

