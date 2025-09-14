Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Defending champions Liverpool FC, the only side with an all-win run in the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26, are set to lock horns with hosts Burnley FC in the England top-tier next. Ahead of the match, the Reds are having nine points and are in the third place after three matches. But the top two sides, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also on nine points, and have played four games. A win in the Burnley vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match will see the Reds reclaim the top slot; even a draw would do. Alexander Isak Joins Liverpool! Reds Break British Transfer Record to Sign Swedish Striker from Newcastle United on Deadline Day.

While Liverpool FC have been in fantastic form after the first three EPL gameweeks this season, Burnley FC are struggling having just three points from three games. They lost the first and third/last match. Burnley only won one match, against Sunderland 2-0. However, this doesn't imply that the Reds are gonna make it through quite easily. The hosts gave a tough time to giants Manchester United, losing a close encounter 3-2, so the Reds must keep caution during the Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 clash.

Burnley vs Liverpool Match Details

Match Burnley vs Liverpool, EPL 2025-26 Date Sunday, September 14 Time 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Turf Moor, Burnley Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Burnley will be hosting giants Liverpool in the fourth matchweek of the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 14. The Burnley vs Liverpool match is set to be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Burnley vs Liverpool live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports TV channels. For Burnley vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below. Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Confirms Netherlands Defender Jeremie Frimpong Ruled Out Until After September International Break.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool FC are expected to edge past Burnley, having much better form and squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).