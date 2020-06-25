Chelsea (CHE) will host defending champions Manchester City (MCI) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. CHE vs MCI clash will take place at Stamford Bridge on June 25, 2020 (late Thursday night). Both teams have a 100 per cent record since the competition’s restart following coronavirus enforced suspension. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2019-20, can scroll down below. Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Don’t Know When He Will Come Back and Join Us, Says Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola suffered a huge blow during the game against Burnley as record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero picked up an injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. So Gabriel Jesus is expected to replace the Argentine for tonight. Chelsea, on the other hand, are still doubtful over Callum Hudson-Odoi’s fitness while Fikayo Tomori is definitely absent for the hosts.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) should be your keeper for this game.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Andreas Christensen (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE) and Aymeric Laporte (MCI) should be your defenders.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mason Mount (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI) and Ilkay Gundogan (MCI) must be your midfielders.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slots in your team must be filled by Tammy Abraham (CHE) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson Moraes (MCI), Andreas Christensen (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Mason Mount (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Tammy Abraham (CHE) and Gabriel Jesus (MCI).

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) is in good form and must be selected as your captain while Tammy Abraham (CHE) can be named as your vice-captain.

