Chelsea will host Manchester City in their forthcoming fixture in Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday (January 3). The Cityzens last played on Boxing Day, where they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 and will like to extend their winning run. Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres netted goals to take their side over the line. On the other hand, Frank Lampard’s men must be under the pump as their recent outings haven’t been great. They have won just one of their previous six matches. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defender, strikers and mid-fielders for CHE vs MCI match. Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Notably, Manchester City were scheduled to face Everton in the mid-week, but their fixture got postponed due to the coronavirus concerns. In fact, Chelsea’s recent practice session also got postponed to ensure that the spread was limited. Speaking of the previous meetings between the two clubs, the Blues have won 68 of their 165 meetings against Manchester City. 58 encounters went in Cityzens’ favour while the remaining 39 clashes resulted in draws. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy (CHE) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpillicueta (CHE), Kurt Zouma (CHE), Joao Cancelo (MCI) and Ruben Dias (MCI) should be selected as the four defenders for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mateo Kovacic (CHE), N'Golo Kante (CHE), Riyad Mahrez (MCI) and Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) can be selected as the players for a four-man midfield.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE) and Sergio Aguero (MCI) will lead the attack for this fantasy team.

Chelsea vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Dream11 Team Prediction: Edouard Mendy (CHE), Cesar Azpillicueta (CHE), Kurt Zouma (CHE), Joao Cancelo (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), N'Golo Kante (CHE), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Timo Werner (CHE), Sergio Aguero (MCI).

Sergio Aguero (MCI) should be the captain of your Dream11 team whereas Timo Werner (CHE) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

