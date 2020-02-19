Chelsea Promise to Ban any Manchester United Fan Making Homophobic Chants

Chelsea file image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

London, February 19: Chelsea have promised to suspend any Manchester United supporter who is identified to have voiced homophobic and biphobic chants during Monday night's football match which they lost 0-2 to United.

Chelsea said in a statement on the chants made on Monday night in which they promised to "always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour".

"At last night's match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants," read the statement as quoted by www.skysports.com.

A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club. Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future, and in co-operation with Manchester United, we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action.

"Chelsea Football Club is a diverse and inclusive club and will always take firm action against all forms of discriminatory behaviour."

Manchester United also commented on the chants at Stamford Bridge.

"Our fans were vocal as always in their support for the team last night and we appreciate that loyal backing. However, this song directed against Chelsea FC - or any other club - by some of our fans runs counter to our values," they said in a statement.