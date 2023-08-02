Chelsea will end their pre-season tour of US with a game against German club Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a high-octane clash in Chicago. The Blues have a very important season ahead of them under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. They won the Premier League Summer Series courtesy a 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham. Their overall game play in the friendlies has the fans firmly behind them once again and things are looking positive. Opponents Borussia Dortmund have their tails up as well with a win over Manchester United recently. The German club is known for its attacking flair and this game should produce a few goals as well. Chelsea versus Borussia Dortmund starts at 6:00 AM IST. Premier League Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Teenage Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on Seven-Year Contract.

Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile remain the key players missing out for Chelsea due to injuries. Trevor Chalobah and Noni Madueke will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Raheem Sterling and Cristopher Nkunku both have an eye for goal while they have been at their creative best as well in the last few games. The duo has an important role to play in this game while Enzo Fernandez looks to get a grip of the midfield.

Marcel Sabizter, who recently switched from Bayern Munich, is they key man in the middle of the park for Borussia Dortmund. Sebastian Haller and Julian Brandt looked good against Manchester United while Donyell Malen was the star of the show with a well taken brace in the first half. Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule at the back will be keeping things tidy for the German club.

When is Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

After winning the Premier League Summer Series 2023 trophy, Chelsea will be facing Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly in USA on Thursday, August 3. The game will begin at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, USA. Premier League Summer Series 2023: Chelsea Lift Inaugural Trophy With 2–0 Victory Against Fulham.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match. The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match does not have an official broadcast partner as a result of which, this match would not be available for viewing on TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, it is expected that the live streaming of the match will be available on Chelsea official website with a subscription. Fans can follow the club’s social media platforms for updates and highlights. Both sides like to attack from the onset and this game will could opt for a similar pattern. Expect Chelsea to secure a 3-2 win in this game.

