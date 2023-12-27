Chelsea will be playing host to Crystal Palace, looking to salvage a season that is plagued by inconsistencies and injuries to key players. The Blues head into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Wolves, their third in five matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are in the second half of the points table and as things stand, their entry into next season’s Champions League looks far from possible. Opponents Crystal Palace is 15th and without a win in their last five attempts. A further run of poor results shall see them drop into the relegation battle which is not the ideal scenario for the club. Chelsea versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goalscorer in 2023, Surpasses Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane During Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Win Over Al-Ittihad.

Lesley Ugochukwu is out with a hamstring injury but Cristhopher Nkunku is fit enough for a start. Nicolas Jackson leads the attack for the home side with Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke on the wings. Enzo Fernandez remains a major missing in midfield for the side and in his absence, Conor Gallagher is the one that has to step up. Axel Disasi and Malo Gusto make up the centre-back pairing for the team.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta continues to be the central striker for Crystal Palace and he will be assisted in the final third by Eberechi Eze. Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew on the wings will make life difficult for the Chelsea backline. Jefferson Lerma will pull the strings in midfield with fellow midfielder Chris Richards pushing forward.

When is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 27. The match is set to begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Stamford Bridge, London, England. Mauricio Pochettino Blames Chelsea’s Missed Chances for 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves In Premier League 2023-24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea have defeated Crystal Palace in their last 12 games in all competitions and they look on course for another victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).