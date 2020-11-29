EPL 2020-21, Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming Online: The biggest game in English football this weekend is Chelsea taking on fellow Londoner’s Tottenham Hotspur. The winner of the contest has the chance to go top of the table and hence there is a lot riding on the contest. With Liverpool struggling with injuries and form at the moment, there are many who believe the title race will be a battle between these two clubs. Jose Mourinho comes up against his former player Frank Lampard who is doing wonders post a slow start to the season. There have been war of words between the two coaches in recent past and expect a fierce game tonight with tackles flying in from all directions. Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The front three of Tammy Abraham, Hakim Zyech and Timo Werner is firing on all cylinders at the moment. They are one of the reasons for Chelsea being the highest scoring team in the English Premier League so far. N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic bring balance in midfield while Mason Mount like to drive forward from the left. Thiago Silva has a lot of experience behind him and his partnership with Kurt Zouma is going to be key. Premier League 2020–21 Match Result: Liverpool Concedes Late Penalty, Draws 1–1 at Brighton.

Davison Sanchez is set to replace the injured Toby Alderweireld in the starting eleven with the Belgian international suffering a muscle injury. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been influential for Spurs so far and he will partner the mobile Moussa Sissoko in midfield. Tanguy Ndombele is a floater and will occupy several spots in the attacking third. Harry Kane has been flourishing in his new playmaker cum striker role and his link up play with Son Heung-Min could well decide the outcome of the game.

When is Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on November 29, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge and will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match. This game is a clash between two inform attacking side and it will take a moment of brilliance to separate the clubs.

