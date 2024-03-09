The bottom two teams of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin and Hyderabad, will clash this evening with both teams looking for victory to climb themselves out of this inglorious position. Chennaiyin though are much ahead of their opponents in terms of points and a win this evening could see them climb to as high as 7th. A finish in the top four is out of reckoning and the home side will aim to finish the season on a high. Opponents Hyderabad came up with a draw against NorthEast United in their last game, a welcome change after an endless run of defeats. They have had a campaign to forget but will be keen to build on this result. Chennaiyin versus Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

Jordan Murray scored an injury-time winner for Chennaiyin in the last game against a top side like Odisha. He will be keen to push for a place in the starting eleven against Hyderabad. Farukh Choudhary and Rafael Crivellaro did well in the last match and all eyes will be on the duo as they gear up to create chances for the home side.

Joao Victor is not known for his goal-scoring but was on the scoresheet for Hyderabad in the last game, which should give him a lot of confidence. Alex Saji and Mohammed Rafi will continue to start in the Hyderabad backline despite a torrid campaign. Makan Chothe is a livewire in attack and he will be tasked with creating chances for the home side. Ticket Pricing Disparity Sparks Row as Mohun Bagan Super Giant Call for Boycott of ISL 2023-24 Derby Against East Bengal.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC will take on bottom-placed Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 9. The CFC vs HFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Chennaiyin will control the proceedings from the onset in this game and should secure a 2-0 win.

