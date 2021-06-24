Cristiano Ronaldo obviously featured in the playing XI of Portugal during the match against France in the EURO 2020. During the match, he met his old Real Madrid colleague Karim Benzema. Now as we all know that Benzema and Cristiano have been good friends ever since they played together for Real Madrid. Thus their bromance was a delight to watch even during the match. the two were seen swapping jerseys and Ronaldo's former club shared photos of the duo on their social media. Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Believe in His Side After Portugal Qualifies for Round-of-16, Check Post.

Talking about the game, Benzema and Ronaldo coth stole the limelight with their stunning performance. Both scored a brace and led the team to a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo scored both goals from penalties and Benzema netted a goal via a penalty and a direct goal. Both Portugal and France qualified for the round-of-16. For now let's have a look at the post shared by Real Madrid:

Post by Real Madrid:

Video:

I love this!!! Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema swapping shirts during halftime 🤍 pic.twitter.com/9juBP4riyN — Kipper 🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@TheFTManager) June 23, 2021

The fans went nostalgic to watch the two stalwarts exchanging shorts with each other. A few of them were happy to see the stalwarts together and hoped that they play for Real Madrid once again. In fact, the video of the incident is still doing rounds on social media. Portugal will next play a match against Belgium on June 28, 2021.

