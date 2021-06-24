Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, scored a brace against world champions France in a Group F clash in Euro 2020 to help Portugal secure a spot in the last-16 stage. He captioned his Instagram post in Portuguese, which translates to "Continue to believe as much as we are!" in English.

Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)