Cristiano Ronaldo last featured in the match between Spain and Portugal for the friendly fixture at the Wanda Metropolis Stadium. The match ended with 0-0 but Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the top trends on social media for the kind of agility that he displayed during the match. At the end of the match, CR7 sprinted more than 60 meters and that too within seven seconds. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the fans were in awe of the Portugal star for the kind of fitness he showed on the field and that too at the age of 36. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After 2021 Friendly Match Between Spain and Portugal Ends With a Goalless Draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo might be inching towards his 40s but the player has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, he has only gotten better with age. We saw yet another example of the same when at the 87th minute of the friendly game between Spain and Portugal, Ronaldo ran with the ball covering an approximate distance of 60 meters in seven seconds. Needless to say that the netizens could not stop praising him and they posted tweets on social media about the same.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo covered over 60 meters in 7 seconds. 36 years old 🤯pic.twitter.com/bRmRize8dF — Yellow Football (@YellowFootbal) June 4, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo created a couple of chances in the game but none of them ended well. CR7 after the match took to social media and hailed the team for their effort.

