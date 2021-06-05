Cristiano Ronaldo's team Portugal locked horns with Spain ahead of Euro 2020. The football Friendly 2021 game which was played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano ended with a goalless draw. It would be safe to say that both teams lacked firepower. Post this, CR7 took to social media and shared a message for the team. He put up a couple of pictures and in the caption, CR7 hailed the team with the words, "Good job TEAM." Team Portugal will soon play the Euro 2020 and will lock horns against Hungary on June 15, 2021, in the Group Stage of the tournament. Spain vs Portugal Friendly 2021 Match Ends in a Goalless Draw.

Talking about Spain vs Portugal, Friendly match, the home team dominated the possession by having the ball 66 per cent of the times and the rest was held by visitors. Spain made 687 passes in the match whereas, Portugal made 360 passes. The home team attempted 10 shots out of which a couple of them ended up being on target. Team Portugal took five shots and one of them ended being on target.

Now, let's have a look at the message by Cristiano Ronaldo:

Ronaldo created a couple of chances in the match but those could not be converted into goals. A few fans found the international friendly match a bit boring and they had even posted a couple of tweets on social media. However, about 15,000 fans had turned out to watch the proceedings of the game in the stadium.

