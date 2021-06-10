Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have posted tweets on social media after team Portugal has registered a 4-0 win against Israel during the International Friendly game. Both Cristiano and Bruno scored goals for the side. Bruno scored a brace whereas, Ronaldo chipped in with a goal. Joao Cancelo was the one who contributed with a goal. This game was quite important for team Portugal considering the fact that they will be playing the Euro 2020. The team will start off their campaign against Hungary on June 15, 2021. Bruno Fernandes’ Brace & Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal Takes Portugal to 4-0 Win Against Israel in International Friendly Match Ahead of Euro Cup 2020 (Watch Goal Highlights).

The Euro 2020 was supposed to be held last year, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was called off. Talking about the game, it wouldn't be wrong to say that CR7's men outplayed Israel in all aspects of the match. Whether it's possession, a number of shots taken, shots on target or even passing accuracy. Throughout the game, Israel committed nine fouls as opposed to Portugal who had eight. Portugal had the ball for 62 per cent of the time.

Now, let's have a look at the posts by CR7 and Bruno below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10)

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about team Portugal's stint in the Euro 2020, the team is placed in Group F among the likes of Germany and France who are also the winners of the 2014 and 2018 World Cup respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).