Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the international friendly match against Israel. Bruno Fernandes netted a brace and CR7 also chipped in with a goal. With this, Portugal won the match 4-0 at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Bruno Fernandes was the one who scored the first goal of the game in the 42nd minute of the match. Ronaldo just before half-time took the team to 2-0. Joao Cancelo chipped in with the third goal and once again Bruno Fernandes hammered the final nail in the coffin by scoring the fourth goal of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes Lead Portugal to a 4-0 Win Against Israel During International Friendlies Ahead of Euro 2020.

Talking about the detailed stats of the match, Portugal took 24 shots out of which 10 of them ended up being on target. Not only this, but CR7's team also dominated the possession as they had the ball for 62 per cent of the time. During the game, they made 692 passes. Whereas, Israel on the other hand could only take up four shots out of which one of them ended up being on target. They had the ball for the rest 38 per cent and made 427 passes.

Now, let's have a look at the goal highlights of the game below:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Goal from Cristiano Ronaldo against Israel Goat 🐐 pic.twitter.com/si0DlBsfwq — LFCfooty (@_FootballTwts) June 9, 2021

This friendly game is quite an ideal preparation for the team as they will be soon playing in the Euro 2020. Portugal will play the first game against Hungary on June 15, 2021.

