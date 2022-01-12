For every football fan, it's a dream to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play in one team. If all things fall in place, the dream seems to be coming true as the two could soon be playing at PSG together. So if reports are to be believed, PSG could soon reignite their talks with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, particularly if their stalwart Kylian Mbappe decides to quit the club. It is said that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been keen on getting the 23-year-old into their team. And why not? Mbappe is touted to be one of the most promising names owing to his performances. Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes at Odds With Peers at Manchester United: Reports.

Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumours, for days now, there have been rumours of the Portugal star being unhappy at Manchester United. It is said that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes flew to meet the Portugal star and the rumours of his exit are getting louder with each passing day. This particularly happened after Manchester United lost to Wolves 1-0 in the EPL 2021-22 match. Also, it is reported that Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are having a fall out with their peers at Manchester United. The team is divided into two groups Portugues speaking and non-Portuguese-speaking groups. The club is facing a tough time as they are placed on number seven of the points table.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in September 2021 after finishing his two-year-long stint with Juventus. So far Ronaldo has been doing great at Manchester United. He has banged the net 14 times from 21 appearances. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for CR7 in the upcoming days.

