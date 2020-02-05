Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Awarded Compensation After Juventus Star Failed to Feature in Pre-Season Friendly Against K-League All-Stars

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus played a friendly against K-League all-stars before the start of this season which ended in a 3-3 draw. The match was played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Korea on July 26, 2019, and was arranged by TheFasta. The organisers promised that Cristiano Ronaldo will at least play for 45 minutes in the friendly. Around 65,000 fans turned up for the match as tickets were sold out in less than three minutes. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t take part in the match, contrary to what was promised and as a result, two supporters were awarded a small compensation. Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Double Against Fiorentina Sends Juventus Six-Points Clear on Serie A Points Table.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play a single minute in Juventus’ pre-season friendly against K-League all-stars and the decision to keep the Portuguese on the bench has seen two fans being granted a financial sum of $312 on grounds of mental anguish. After Ronaldo did not appear in the match, two fans filed a lawsuit against the organisers claiming they used the fans for their own benefit. ‘The Fasta misled and used the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo for their own benefit’ said lawyer ‘Kim Min-ki. ‘To the fans of Ronaldo, this is equivalent to losing the player whom they would have admired and supported their entire lives’ he added. Cristiano Ronaldo Named the MVP Player of the Month in Serie A 2019-20, Juventus Relives CR7’s Goals in Jan 2020 (Watch Video).

It is highly unlikely that this issue will end here as additional 87 fans had filed a civil lawsuit in relation to the match and which could see each person get a compensation of $799 if they win the case. Italian giants were heavily criticized by the Korean fans as the match was delayed by 50 minutes due to the late arrival of the Juventus’ players and staff. The Korean Football Association (KFA) also sent a letter of protest to the record Italian champions in which they said that there was no explanation of why Ronaldo didn’t play.