Cristiano Ronaldo Named the MVP Player of the Month in Serie A 2019-20, Juventus Relives CR7’s Goals in Jan 2020 (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Cristiano Ronaldo kick-started the decade with pomp. Ronaldo scored eight goals in five games and also holds the record for scoring against every opponent. Thus he has been named as the MVP Player of the Month by Juventus. The official account of Serie A made an announcement about the same whereas the Juventus congratulate their player by reliving all the goals scored by the Portugal striker. The first match played by Juventus was against Cagliari where the Manchester United striker scored a hat trick to begin the year and led the tame to 4-0 win. Neymar Jr Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo As Best Player In Europe; Thanks to These Stats.

Ronaldo scored a goal once again against Roma in the first 10 minutes of the game and enabled the Bianconeri to have the last laugh as they won the match 2-1. He also scored a couple of goals against Parma to ensure Juventus a 2-1 win. In the Coppa Italia match, Ronaldo’s brace in the first 30 minutes of the game proved to be handy for Juventus as they won by 3-1. Although the team lost against Napoli 2-1, Ronaldo’s lone goal saved the team from the blushes. Thus he was an obvious choice for being the Player of the Month. Check out the post by Serie A below:

Post by Juventus

Talking about Juventus, the team will take on Fiorentina in the Serie A 2019-20 tie. The team leads the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 51 points. The team has so far won 16 games out of 21 and faced a couple of losses.