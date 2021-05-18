Just like Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, these days we have we have a close battle between PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. The two youngsters have a huge fanbase and have been creating ripples with their performances. Now, Cristiano Ronaldo who was asked to pick between Haaland and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was reluctant to choose the better player. He said it's hard to choose just one player and predict who will be the best. But CR7 also mentioned that it's exciting to see young players on the block. Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Cars From his Garage in Turin Amid Transfer Rumours, is CR7 Set to Leave Juventus? (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo was present at the unveiling of LiveScore’s Official as the brand ambassador of the site. CR7 further explained that a few players can have one or two good seasons but there are many others who keep doing well over the years. "Some players can have one or two great seasons, the really great players are the ones that keep doing it season after season, and that is not so easy to do. It takes a lot of hard work, and a lot of commitment," explained CR7.

At the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down and has been at his best. Many even predict that CR7 could play professional football even at the age of 40. Recently, CR7 became the fastest player in the history of Italian football to score 100 goals.

