Wayne Rooney has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent interview and he disagrees with his statement the Portugal star. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for his recent interview where he said that Manchester United needs to either win a title or end the season by being in the top 3. But according to Rooney, the benchmark set by CR7 is way too low and refuses to accept this mentality. The former Manchester United opined that the team should fight for the title every season. Cristiano Ronaldo Insists Manchester United Should Not Finish EPL 2021-22 Below Third Position, Fans Hail CR7’s Winning Mentality & Want Him To Lead Red Devils (Watch Video).

"Manchester United have to be a top one team, not top three, and I think that’s the demands the fans put on you, the demands that club has," Red Devils legend and Derby County boss Rooney said. The Manchester United boss admitted that the team is currently facing a lot of problems but that surely doesn't mean that the team has to be winning championships. He further explained that the team has to be winning trophies and that's the pressure that they come under.

After the interview, Cristiano Ronaldo was hailed by the fans for his winner's mentality and many even felt that he should be given the armband. Ronaldo joined the Red Devils in September 2021 has so far has been great with his goal-scoring. He has scored 14 goals from 21 appearances. The Red Devils are currently placed on number seven of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has 31 points so far from the season winning nine matches and losing six.

