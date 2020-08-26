Lionel Messi sent social media into a frenzy with his decision to leave Barcelona this summer. The suddenness of his notice to Barcelona, despite speculations of a potential departure, left many in shock. In case Messi leaves Barcelona, his final match in a Blaugrana shirt will be a humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Social media was full of Messi talks and speculations about his future once the news of his desire to leave Barcelona broke. Cristiano Ronaldo fans too joined in the talks and soon pointed out how Ronaldo left Juventus after winning the 2017-18 Champions League trophy while Messi will leave after a humiliating defeat. Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Update.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Madrid in 2018. He bid goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu after lifting four Champions League trophies, three successive and four in five years, with the Los Blancos. Ronaldo scored in that 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 UCL final – his last match in a Real Madrid shirt. In contrast, Messi leaves after a heartbreaking defeat and a trophyless season. Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona: List of Titles Won By Argentine Maestro at the Catalan Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans were quick in pointing out the difference in the departure of both football greats from their respective La Liga clubs leading to both sets of fans clashing on Twitter. Check out some reactions from Messi and Ronaldo fans after the former’s decision to leave Barcelona.

How Cristiano Ronaldo Left And How Messi is Leaving

Messi Wants to Leave After Defeat; Ronaldo Left After Winning

Life of Cristiano Ronaldo and Life of Lionel Messi

Messi and Ronaldo Fans After Former Signs for Juventus

Clubs That Wanted to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo vs Clubs Looking for Lionel Messi

Ronaldo's Farewell vs Lionel Messi's Farewell

Promises Kept vs Promises Undelivered

Ronaldo and Messi When They Meet in Juventus

Not the Original GOAT

But although he leaves with a sour loss, Messi will depart Barcelona with a record 34 titles to his name while Ronaldo won only 14 titles during his time with the Los Blancos. Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Real Madrid while Messi has been at Barcelona since 2000 and made his senior team debut at the club in 2004.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).