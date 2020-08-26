Lionel Messi sent social media into a frenzy with his decision to leave Barcelona this summer. The suddenness of his notice to Barcelona, despite speculations of a potential departure, left many in shock. In case Messi leaves Barcelona, his final match in a Blaugrana shirt will be a humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Social media was full of Messi talks and speculations about his future once the news of his desire to leave Barcelona broke. Cristiano Ronaldo fans too joined in the talks and soon pointed out how Ronaldo left Juventus after winning the 2017-18 Champions League trophy while Messi will leave after a humiliating defeat. Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Update.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Madrid in 2018. He bid goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu after lifting four Champions League trophies, three successive and four in five years, with the Los Blancos. Ronaldo scored in that 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 UCL final – his last match in a Real Madrid shirt. In contrast, Messi leaves after a heartbreaking defeat and a trophyless season. Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona: List of Titles Won By Argentine Maestro at the Catalan Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo fans were quick in pointing out the difference in the departure of both football greats from their respective La Liga clubs leading to both sets of fans clashing on Twitter. Check out some reactions from Messi and Ronaldo fans after the former’s decision to leave Barcelona.

How Cristiano Ronaldo Left And How Messi is Leaving

How Cristiano left Real Madrid: How Messi will leave Barcelona: The levels are different.pic.twitter.com/BvFJ7Lsjkv — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) August 25, 2020

Messi Wants to Leave After Defeat; Ronaldo Left After Winning

Messi wants to leave after they lost 8-2 in the champions league. Ronaldo left after winning the Champions league. There are levels to this shi!!! pic.twitter.com/jKPOqz5jtD — Uncle Chu #StopSouthernKadunakillings (@chubiei) August 25, 2020

Life of Cristiano Ronaldo and Life of Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo: Left Manchester United as a PL three-peat champion. Left Real Madrid as a UCL three-peat champion. Lionel Messi: Retired from Argentine because he lost the Copa America Final. Is leaving Barcelona after the most humiliating defeat in UCL history. Levels. pic.twitter.com/rGByBNTAA9 — J (@ScofieldRM) August 25, 2020

Messi and Ronaldo Fans After Former Signs for Juventus

Messi and Ronaldo fanboys if they link up at Juve pic.twitter.com/WvsbItS0cj — ✊🏿 (@AnuAde_) August 25, 2020

Clubs That Wanted to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo vs Clubs Looking for Lionel Messi

All of the One tenth of the clubs that wanted clubs that want Ronaldo Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Q0pwdWLcND — Дмитрий Рязанов (@Real_igraman77) August 26, 2020

Ronaldo's Farewell vs Lionel Messi's Farewell

Ronaldo's farewell vs Messi's farewell pic.twitter.com/BvgVWwU05f — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) August 25, 2020

Promises Kept vs Promises Undelivered

Ronaldo 2 years after promising UCL vs Messi 2 years after promising UCL: pic.twitter.com/8TnDX4CpR8 — Lakersalltheway (@Lakersallthewa3) August 26, 2020

Ronaldo and Messi When They Meet in Juventus

Ronaldo and Messi fans on the TL when Messi joins Ronaldo in Juvepic.twitter.com/R6ZFpMU3Se — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) August 25, 2020

Not the Original GOAT

Messi running away from Barça like a chicken during their worst moment making silly excuses with Bartomeu. This can never be our GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo. He's a fighter. He never gives up. Messi is a bad role model to kids😒 pic.twitter.com/Bwy3SkNeFN — Danky🛳 (@CaptDanky) August 25, 2020

But although he leaves with a sour loss, Messi will depart Barcelona with a record 34 titles to his name while Ronaldo won only 14 titles during his time with the Los Blancos. Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Real Madrid while Messi has been at Barcelona since 2000 and made his senior team debut at the club in 2004.

