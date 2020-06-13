Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty but Juventus progressed into the final of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 on away rule after holding AC Milan to a goalless draw at home in the second leg of the semi-finals. Ronaldo’s controversial penalty from four months ago was enough to send the Bianconeri into the summit clash where they will the winner of the other semi-final encounter between Napoli and Inter Milan. But despite the penalty miss and disappointing performance, netizens were pleased to see football action return to their live screens as well watch Ronaldo in action again. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Miss, Maurizio Sarri's Side Progress to Final After Stalemate.

Ronaldo, who started for the first time since March, looked rusty from the start and wasn’t in his usual best. But the Portuguese superstar had his opportunity in the 13th minute when Andrea Conti appeared to have handled the ball inside the AC Milan penalty box. Ronaldo stepped up and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma on the left corner but the ball ricocheted off the post. Cristiano Ronaldo, His Juventus Teammates, AC Milan Stand Up Against Racism; Don 'No Racism', 'Black Lives Matter' Training Shirts.

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty

That Ronaldo vs Messi Debate is Back Again

A Little Rusty Skill

These Reactions Were Missed

Before Ronaldo’s miss though it appeared that the game was repeating itself from the first leg when Ronaldo pulled Juventus level from a controversial penalty in the final few minutes after AC Milan had prodded ahead. But A Milan survived this time. Ronaldo’s miss, however, once again set Twitter talking with many comparing him to Messi, who of late has missed a handful from the post while others also complained of Juventus forward's rustiness.

Off the Post

Yes! Every time

Well Another Comparison

Every Miss Will Turn the Pages!!

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s miss did little damage as Juventus advanced to the final, courtesy an away goal-difference after holding Milan to 1-1 draw on their own turf in the first leg of the semi-final. They will play the final on June 17. Juventus also resume their Serie A adventure next week with a visit to Bologna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

