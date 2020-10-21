Cristiano Ronaldo had given fans a glimpse of his time in self-isolation as he recovers from COVID-19. In a video, Ronaldo can be seen working out listening to music and also sports a new hairdo. The Juventus and Portuguese talisman shared a video of himself on his Instagram page to keep his fans updated about his recovery from the virus. Ronaldo, 35, tested coronavirus positive on October 13 while on national duty with Portugal and returned to Italy a day later and has been in self-isolation since. Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora Hits Back at Cristiano Ronaldo, Calls CR7 ‘Arrogant’ & ‘Disrespectful’.

Ronaldo in his latest video on Instagram can be sporting a new hairdo. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has shaved off his hair and is sporting a semi-bald look. In the video, Ronaldo can be seen working out and exercising while listening to music. The Portuguese and Juventus star was seen using cycling machine in his personal gym. He also captioned the video with a lovely inspirational message. "Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, bell by the obstacles you overcome,” Ronaldo captioned the video. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Preparing a Whopping €400 Million For This PSG Star, Could Exchange CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo Sports New Hairdo in Workout Video

He is currently in quarantine and can only re-join the Juventus team after completing a 7-day isolation period and also providing two COVID-19 negative test results. Ronaldo is expected to resume training outdoors later this week and could still feature in the blockbuster Juventus vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G match next week which will see him play Messi and Barcelona for the first time since leaving Real Madrid in 2018..

