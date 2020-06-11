Days ahead of Italian Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo looks in good spirit as he posted a picture of himself on his official Twitter account. Fans await the resumption of Italian Serie A, which was suspended on March 09 in view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, to see Ronaldo in action. The action in Italian Serie A 2019-20 will resume on Jun 20 with Torino taking on Parma. Juventus will play their first game after the coronavirus lockdown break on June 23, as per IST, against Bologna. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for Selfie Without a Mask, Breaks Social Distancing Rules Amid Coronavirus Outspread.

Meanwhile, the talismanic Juventus strikes took to Twitter and posted his photo in a casual attire. Ronaldo matched white tee with a light beige trousers and white sneakers as he posed with a lovely smile. “Have a nice day #thursdaystyle," tweeted Ronaldo along with the photo.

Here’s Ronaldo’s Latest Tweet With Photo

Earlier, Ronaldo’s photo went viral in which the Portuguese footballer posed with a restaurant owner without wearing face mask. The footballer was clearly seen violating social distancing norms for the photo. Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Creates Twitter Thread Which Shows his Ice Cool Attitude Under Nerve-Wrecking Situations (Watch Videos).

Reportedly, the ongoing season could be Ronaldo’s last at the Juventus as he is set to part ways with the club. Earlier it was rumoured that the footballer will return to Real Madrid, but that seems to be unlikely. The 35-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 and in 75 appearances so far has netted 53 goals.

