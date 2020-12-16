Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he prefers watching boxing or UFC fights over football in his spare time. The Juventus forward surprisingly revealed that although he is a footballer, he doesn’t like watching the game in television. “I like combat sports more,” said the 35-year-old. Despite his lack of interest in watching football, Ronaldo remains one of the most successful footballers of this generation and has inspired many to take up the game. His passion, hunger and fitness level is what makes him a different footballer to everyone else. Cristiano Ronaldo Named in Ballon d’Or Dream Team: Juventus Star Expresses Gratitude After Being Picked in the Greatest 11 of All Time.

But who inspires Cristiano Ronaldo? The Portuguese and Juventus forward revealed tennis superstar Roger Federer is one of the few that inspires him. Federer, who turns 40 next August, still remains at the top of his game despite his growing age and is still one of the best players on the court. Ronaldo said Federer inspires him to keep playing and be at the top of his game every match. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player to Reach 400 Wins in Europe’s Top Five Leagues, Scores a Brace Against Genoa During Serie A 2020-21 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

"In sport, you can gain maturity. Look at (Roger) Federer in tennis. He's 37 or 38 years old and he's still at his peak, and there are some in boxing too,” Ronaldo said while speaking to Gennady Golovkin in a documentary “Parallel Worlds” for DAZN. Golovin is a two-time middleweight world boxing champion. The pair were talking about how Ronaldo has not slowed down despite his growing age.

Ronaldo said he is determined to adapt to the changes in his body but will work hard and try not to lose his physical attributes, which had in the first place made him the among world’s best footballers. "Last summer, I had a chat with Anthony Joshua at 33 you start to think your legs are going,” he said. "I want to stay in sport, in football. People will look at me and say: 'Cristiano was an incredible player but now he's slow.' I don't want that.

"You can change a lot about your body, but the problem isn't that. It's depends on your mindset, your motivation and your experience, which I think is the most complex thing,” he added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who was recently named in the Ballon d’Or best team of the decade, also revealed his love for boxing grew while he was at Manchester United. "Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV," Ronaldo said. "Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC."

"When I was at Manchester United, a coach boxed with me," Ronaldo added. "I think practicing boxing is useful for football because it sharpens your senses and you learn to move." He is already 35 but Ronaldo is not slowing anytime soon.

The Portuguese talisman scored 31 Serie A goals and finished second in the league’s golden boot race last season. This season he has already scored 10 goals in the league and is in sensational form having netted 10 goals in just as many performances.

