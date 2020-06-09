Cristiano Ronaldo Relives Portugal’s 2019 UEFA Nations League Final Win Against Netherlands

PORTO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 09: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lifts the trophy with the squad and staff as he celebrates the victory and winning the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 09, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the best players produced in the history of football and has gotten many accolades. Now, last year, on this day, Ronaldo added one more feather to his hat as Portugal won the UEFA Nations League against the Netherlands by 1-0. In this article, we shall talk about the match which happened at The Estádio do Dragão in Porto where it was team Portugal who walked away with the last laugh. Talking about Ronaldo's team Portugal, they went on to beat Switzerland in the semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo Best Footballer in the World! Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Juventus Superstar Back at Old Trafford.

Whereas, Netherland had beaten Harry Kane's England to seal a spot in the finals. In the first half, Netherlands who had the ball possession of 59 per cent led the game. The team went with a score of 0-0 in the half-time. However, in the second half, both teams tried their level best to oust each other with the ball possession of 50 per cent. At the 60th minute of the match, Gonçalo Guedes was the one who netted the goal and gave the team a much-needed lead.

