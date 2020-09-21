New season, old player. Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again as he scored in the 19th season of his career during the Serie A 2020-21 match against Sampdoria. Juventus has was already 1-0 ahead as they headed for a break. It was their debutant Dejan Kulusevki who netted the first goal of the match during the 13th minute against Sampdoria. Ronaldo on the other hand missed out on a few chances to score a goal. Leonardo Bonucci netted the second goal of the match at the 78th minute of the game. Ronaldo chipped in with the third goal at the 88th minute. With this, Juventus went on to seal their first game in the Serie A 2020-21. Juventus Declare 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Game Against Sampdoria, Check out Probable Playing XI.

Ronaldo as mentioned above has scored in the 19th season consecutively. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has been scoring in the first games of the leagues since 2002 and now in 2020, he is still unchanged. During the match, CR7 also made an assist for Dejan Kulusevki's goal. he also created a couple of chances during the match and aced at his game. No sooner Ronaldo netted the goal, the netizens shared the video of the same on social media. Check it out below:

In the game against Sampdoria, Ronaldo scored 1 goal meaning he has scored for 19 consecutive seasons in top leagues. What's more, he has 28 goals of 27 appearances in 2020 and 22 goals in the nearest 20 SeireA games. 🐐 is still young.#CR7 #Ronaldo #JuventusSampdoria pic.twitter.com/qjT1LPWytB — goaloo.co (@GoalooSports) September 21, 2020

With this, Cristiano Ronaldo now has 740 career goals and as scored 22 goals in the Serie A since the start of 2020. This was their new manager Andrea Pirlo's first assignment as a manager and he won it quite well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 08:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).