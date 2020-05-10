Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out in thE Gym Amid 14 Day Long Isolation, Poses for a Picture with CR7 Junior (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo might have not joined team Juventus for the practice session but is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself in shape. A picture of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surfaced online where he was sweating it out in the gym and also posed with his elder son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. While has been under isolation, Cristiano Ronaldo came back to Italy on Monday, May 4, 2020, and has been under 14-day long isolation as a precautionary measure ahead of joining team Juventus for practice. Cristiano Ronaldo Showers Madeira Footballers With Gifts Before His Return to Turin.

CR7 was with his family in Madeira to visit his ailing mother who had suffered from a heart stroke and had been stuck in his native as the whole country was under lockdown due to the massive outspread of the coronavirus. CR7 stayed there for almost a couple of months and is back to Turin. He will be joining the team soon but before that, the Juventus star is trying to keep himself in shape for the impending season. Now let's check out the pictures below:

A picture with CR7 Jr

The fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ronaldo back on the field sweating it out with the rest of the team. If you have to go by the reports, the impending season of Serie A will begin in the next month behind closed doors.